China’s yuan firms on bullish loan data, but zero-COVID stance dims outlook

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 12:22pm
SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, aided by faster-than-expected credit growth in September, the central bank’s vow to curb any big currency swings, and a steady midpoint fixing for the currency.

On the whole, however, the yuan’s upside was contained by a buoyant dollar, global recession risks, and Beijing’s continued zero-COVID commitment amid fresh outbreaks.

The onshore yuan was changing hands at 7.1671 at midday, a tad stronger than the previous late session close, after the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1103 per dollar, little changed from the previous day.

“The steady CNY fixing … should help anchor RMB expectation and prevent the one-way RMB movement,” Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a client note.

China’s yuan near 1-week high ahead of US data

Sentiment was also aided by data showing new bank lending in China nearly doubled in September from the previous month, far exceeding expectations.

Late on Tuesday, PBOC said it will take steps to stabilise expectations, and keep the yuan basically stable, vowing to “resolutely curb big ups and downs in exchange rates.”

The dollar index rose to near two-week highs of 113.59 on Wednesday.

But pressure on the yuan remains.

China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to avoid losing control over local coronavirus outbreaks, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its 2022 and 2023 economic growth forecasts for China to 3.2% and 4.4%, respectively, saying the frequent lockdowns under the country’s zero-COVID policy have taken a toll on its economy.

“China’s growth recovery is still facing headwinds from COVID-19 uncertainty, a sluggish consumption recovery and signs of slower external demand,” HSBC Greater China economist Erin Xin wrote in a client note on Wednesday.

China’s yuan

