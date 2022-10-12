AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Citi appoints Kamal Benkabbou as Head of Markets for Middle East, Egypt, and Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Oct, 2022 01:13pm
Follow us

Citi has appointed Kamal Benkabbou as Head of Markets for Middle East, Egypt, and Pakistan (MEEP) effective immediately, the bank announced on Wednesday.

As per a statement shared by the investment company, Kamal will build on solid foundations in MEEP to drive and implement a fully integrated growth strategy for Markets in the region.

“He will develop and execute a client-centric strategy delivering Citi’s global product offering into the region while developing and leveraging Citi’s local infrastructure and capabilities.

“Kamal will be a key partner to regional leadership teams and product heads in markets with a focus on identifying and delivering synergies and efficiency gains within markets and with broader institutional client platform,” read the statement.

Citi said that Kamal will also be responsible for providing overall oversight of the risks arising from market activities across the MEEP region.

Kamal, a seasoned financial expert, joined Citi in 2011 to develop its MENA investor sales franchise.

Kamal began his career as an M&A Analyst at Lazard in Paris, then spent five years at Barclays Capital in London serving MENA Institutional clients, stated information available on Citi’s website.

Kamal has been Head of Financial Institution Sales and Solutions (FISS) for the MENA region since 2019, and has been responsible for delivering significant growth in revenues in the region across markets products.

Citi informed that Kamal will continue leading the FISS effort in the region until a replacement is appointed, and will remain based in Dubai.

Kamal holds an MSc in Finance from École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP Europe) and is an Islamic Finance Qualification (IFQ) Holder.

Pakistan citigroup Citi Kamal Benkabbou MEEP head of markets

Comments

1000 characters

Citi appoints Kamal Benkabbou as Head of Markets for Middle East, Egypt, and Pakistan

Winning streak ends: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan's democratically elected civilian govt 'primary interlocutor' in bilateral ties: US

PM Shehbaz arrives in Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

inDrive to expand operations in five more cities in Pakistan

Biden vows consequences for US-Saudi relations after OPEC decision

Oil steady on tight supply, but dollar weighs

PPL says gas & condensate reserves discovered in Sindh

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

Read more stories