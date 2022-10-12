PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Wednesday for Astana, Kazakhstan to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Before leaving, the PM said that he believes CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity.

"As the world faces the prospect of a recession fuelled by increase in the energy and food prices, there is a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships.

Climate induced disasters call for synergized efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes," PM Shehbaz tweeted.

In a press release on Tuesday, Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM will be accompanied by members of the cabinet and senior officials.

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

In his address to the plenary meeting, the PM will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.

The statement further said that PM Shehbaz will highlight Pakistan’s, which is one of CICA's founding members, perspective on regional and global issues.

"The Prime Minister’s participation in the CICA Summit attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter," FO said.

CICA

CICA, established in 1992, is an intergovernmental process comprising 27 countries from all across Asia. It focuses on promoting peace, security and socio-economic development in the Asian continent.

CICA offers an invaluable platform for advancing the objectives of regional stability and prosperity through dialogue and win-win cooperation.

It promotes confidence-building measures under five broad domains: economic dimension, environmental dimension, human dimension, new challenges and threats, and military-political dimension.