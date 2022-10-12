AGL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.58%)
AVN 81.66 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (4.03%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.72%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
PAEL 17.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 33.1 (0.79%)
BR30 16,168 Decreased By -269.1 (-1.64%)
KSE100 42,065 Decreased By -90 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.17%)
Oct 12, 2022
Gold range-bound as investors brace for Fed minutes, inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 09:41am
Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors looked for more clues on the pace of US monetary tightening from Federal Reserve minutes and inflation data due this week.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,662.98 per ounce, as of 0343 GMT, hovering close to a one-week low touched on Tuesday.

US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,671.00. Investors are awaiting the release of minutes from the Fed’s September meeting, at 1800 GMT.

Focus is also on the inflation reading due on Thursday, which could shine some light on the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory. “Gold prices seem to be consolidating.

There is a pause in the market ahead of major event risks, with Fed minutes and CPI report due,“ said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

Gold prices rise

“The more aggressive the Fed is, the less attractive gold looks. Market expects the minutes to just confirm the Fed’s appetite for tightening.”

Gold is considered an inflation hedge but rising interest rates reduce the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said even with a large amount of rate rises this year, the central bank has yet to get surging inflation under control and will need to press forward with tightening monetary policy.

The International Monetary Fund warned that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of recession.

On the physical front, Standard Chartered said in a note that with festival-wedding buying starting in India, demand would continue to firm, but was not expected to be as strong as in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $19.05 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $886.43 and palladium gained 0.3% to $2,146.47.

