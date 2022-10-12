NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoD) of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) with the direction to Power Division to place the summary before the Federal Cabinet for approval, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The composition of reconstituted BoD of NESPAK will be as follows: (i) Secretary, Power Division/ Chairman/ Member (ex-officio ); (ii) Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) Member (ex-officio); (iii) Additional Secretary, Ministry for Finance/ Member (ex-officio); (iv) Additional Secretary, Power Division/ Member (ex-officio); (v) Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Punjab/ Member (ex-officio); (vi) Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Sindh/ Member(ex-officio); (vii) Additional Chief Secretary(Dev) KP/ Member (ex-officio); (viii) Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Balochistan/ Member (ex-officio); (ix) Abdul Karim Qureshi(Private Sector); (x) Syed Iqbal Yunas (Private Sector) ;(xi) Asif Haider Mirza(Private Sector); (xii) Pir Saad Ahsanuddin;(xiii) Managing Director, NESPAK (Member/ ex-officio).

According to sources, Prime Minister Office has replaced the proposed name of Abdul Hamid Ahmed Dagia, Charted Accountant with Pir Saad Ahsanuddin with the direction to amend the summary accordingly.

National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. is a Public Sector Company as defined in section 2 (1) (54) of the Companies Act, 2017. NESPAK was established in 1973 as a private limited company by the Government of Pakistan. The main objective of establishment of NESPAK was to create a pool of engineers, attain self-reliance in engineering consultancy and replace foreign consultants. NESPAK is working under the administrative control of Power Division.

It has recently been highlighted that in terms of the laws as elucidated a pronouncement of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of Mustafa Impex versus Government of Pakistan and others (PLD 2016 SC 808) section 165 of the Companies Act, 2017 and article 54 of the Articles of Association of NESPAK, the appointment of BoD of NESPAK was required to be made with the approval of the Government/ Cabinet, instead of Prime Minister, however, it could not be done.

