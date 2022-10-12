AGL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
ANL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 80.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.11%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
FCCL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.51%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.4%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
PAEL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.28 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WAVES 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,242 Increased By 43.8 (1.04%)
BR30 16,327 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.67%)
KSE100 42,078 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,585 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 09:38am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoD) of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) with the direction to Power Division to place the summary before the Federal Cabinet for approval, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The composition of reconstituted BoD of NESPAK will be as follows: (i) Secretary, Power Division/ Chairman/ Member (ex-officio ); (ii) Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) Member (ex-officio); (iii) Additional Secretary, Ministry for Finance/ Member (ex-officio); (iv) Additional Secretary, Power Division/ Member (ex-officio); (v) Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Punjab/ Member (ex-officio); (vi) Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Sindh/ Member(ex-officio); (vii) Additional Chief Secretary(Dev) KP/ Member (ex-officio); (viii) Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Balochistan/ Member (ex-officio); (ix) Abdul Karim Qureshi(Private Sector); (x) Syed Iqbal Yunas (Private Sector) ;(xi) Asif Haider Mirza(Private Sector); (xii) Pir Saad Ahsanuddin;(xiii) Managing Director, NESPAK (Member/ ex-officio).

According to sources, Prime Minister Office has replaced the proposed name of Abdul Hamid Ahmed Dagia, Charted Accountant with Pir Saad Ahsanuddin with the direction to amend the summary accordingly.

NESPAK ranked 13th among top 20 non-US firms

National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. is a Public Sector Company as defined in section 2 (1) (54) of the Companies Act, 2017. NESPAK was established in 1973 as a private limited company by the Government of Pakistan. The main objective of establishment of NESPAK was to create a pool of engineers, attain self-reliance in engineering consultancy and replace foreign consultants. NESPAK is working under the administrative control of Power Division.

It has recently been highlighted that in terms of the laws as elucidated a pronouncement of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of Mustafa Impex versus Government of Pakistan and others (PLD 2016 SC 808) section 165 of the Companies Act, 2017 and article 54 of the Articles of Association of NESPAK, the appointment of BoD of NESPAK was required to be made with the approval of the Government/ Cabinet, instead of Prime Minister, however, it could not be done.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Cabinet Power Division NESPAK Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif BoD of NESPAK

Comments

1000 characters

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

Read more stories