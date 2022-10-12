AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PC must be insulated from political interference, moot told

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Oct, 2022 06:32am
ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission should work as a non-political organisation, without political interference, while granting new projects and completion of ongoing projects of previous governments.

This has been stated by Syed Irtiqa Ahmed Zaidi at the launch of his book, “Why Projects Fail” held at the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Sharing his long experience at the Planning Commission, the writer said that the Planning Commission should be headed by a non-political person preferably a technocrat. If the Planning Commission would implement the projects on a political basis it would be a disaster for the country.

It may be mentioned that Irtiqa is the only civil servant from Balochistan who has worked in the Government of Balochistan and the Federal Government for over 40 years.

He said that unfortunately, it is general practice in Pakistan that the political parties halt the projects of the previous regime and give priority to their own government’s projects.

He quoted five major failed projects including the project of Pakistan Steel Mills which was implemented despite the opposition of the Planning Commission. All other projects implemented on political grounds in the past met a similar fate.

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah stated that the writer should also write a book on encounters with senior bureaucrats. If the right man is appointed for the right job, the projects can be timely and effectively implemented.

He quoted the FTO office where for the first time a senior official from the FBR was appointed as the FTO as compared to the past practice of appointing officers from other government departments.

Former federal secretary Dr Zafar Iqbal Qadir stated that the book would provide a guideline for the people working in the Planning Commission.

Former secretary Syed Asif Shah acknowledged that the book should be used as a reference for analysing the case studies, flaws in projects and recommendations for the government.

Shaista Sohail, executive director Higher Education Commission stressed the need for training for the people who are engaged in running important projects in the country. Due to poor training of the project management staff, there are serious issues after the execution of projects.

She quoted that roads and infrastructure was totally wiped out after floods reflecting poor feasibility studies done prior to the execution of projects.

Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai also spoke on the occasion.

