KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts on Wednesday (today), the Met Office said on Tuesday. Southern parts of the country may witness a hot weather. However, rain, wind, thunderstorm may prevail in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022