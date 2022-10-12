Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (October 11, 2022)....
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06629 3.06514 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.31671 3.17443 3.31671 0.08038
Libor 3 Month 3.91914 3.74829 3.91914 0.12175
Libor 6 Month 4.42743 4.27286 4.42743 0.15650
Libor 1 Year 5.05000 4.80271 5.05000 0.25663
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
