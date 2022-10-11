Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

Pakistan categorically rejected on Tuesday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that he had “resolved the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue”, saying that Modi's "contention was not only false and misleading but also reflects how oblivious the Indian leadership has become of the ground realities in IIOJK".

On Monday, addressing a rally in Gujrat, Modi said he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of India's first home minister Sardar Patel, as per The Hindu.

Following his remarks, Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement today, saying that despite clear UN resolutions that prescribe a free and impartial plebiscite for the final disposition of the dispute, "India has not only illegally occupied the territory but is also guilty of egregious human rights violations employing over 900,000 brutal occupation force".

"The fact remains that the people of IIOJK continue to brave India’s reprehensible occupation which it seeks to perpetuate through malicious demographic changes and strong-arm tactics," FO said.

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris

The craftily staged visits of the Indian leadership to the occupied territory and choreographed launches of so-called development projects in a bid to create a façade of ‘normalcy’ will neither dampen the spirit of the Kashmiris struggling to break free from the illegal Indian occupation nor would it deceive the world into believing India’s deception, the FO press release said.

The FO said that instead of making delusional statements about having resolved the dispute unilaterally, India must deliver on its commitments to the Kashmiris and to the world and ensure that the people of Kashmir are accorded their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan has consistently called upon the international community to assume its role and responsibility with regards to IIOJK and the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory, FO said.

"India must also be held responsible for its nefarious scheme of altering the demography of IIOJK, as well as for its brutal repression of the innocent Kashmiris.

"Pakistan reiterates its call on human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK and demand an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019," FO said.

FO said that the only solution to the IIOJK dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination through the democratic method of holding "a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite as espoused in the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people".