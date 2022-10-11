AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
AVN 78.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.92%)
EPCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.17%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.05%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.41%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.56%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -67.1 (-1.58%)
BR30 16,416 Decreased By -284 (-1.7%)
KSE100 42,103 Decreased By -109 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,628 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates against US dollar

  • Hovers at 217-218 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 01:15pm
Follow us

Pakistan's rupee continues to gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated over 0.3% on Tuesday.

At around 1:10pm, the rupee was being quoted at 217.28, an appreciation of Re0.69 or 0.32% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the 12th successive session, and closed at 217.97 after appreciating Rs1.95 or 0.89%.

In a key development, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 15%.

On recent strengthening of rupee against the dollar, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Murtaza Syed said there had been no intervention by the central bank, and it was driven by sentiment and economic fundamentals.

However, market experts attribute the recent appreciation of rupee to actions taken by the central bank and other authorities to curb speculation in the market.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Development Programme warned that dozens of developing nations including Pakistan were facing a rapidly deepening debt crisis and that “the risks of inaction are dire”.

UNDP said without immediate relief, at least 54 countries would see rising poverty levels, and “desperately needed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen”.

The countries at the most immediate risk are Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Tunisia, Chad and Zambia, UNDP’s chief economist George Gray Molina told reporters.

Internationally, the dollar loomed large over fragile financial markets on Tuesday, with worries about rising interest rates, global growth and geopolitical tensions unsettling investors.

US dollar index was up 0.053% at 113.12, not far off the 20-year high of 114.78 it touched late last month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger US dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy SBP MPC Dollar rate Exchange rates EXCHANGERATE usd rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee pkrrate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates against US dollar

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Pakistan among countries urgently need debt relief: UN

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Read more stories