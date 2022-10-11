Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee continues to gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated over 0.3% on Tuesday.

At around 1:10pm, the rupee was being quoted at 217.28, an appreciation of Re0.69 or 0.32% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the 12th successive session, and closed at 217.97 after appreciating Rs1.95 or 0.89%.

In a key development, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 15%.

On recent strengthening of rupee against the dollar, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Murtaza Syed said there had been no intervention by the central bank, and it was driven by sentiment and economic fundamentals.

However, market experts attribute the recent appreciation of rupee to actions taken by the central bank and other authorities to curb speculation in the market.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Development Programme warned that dozens of developing nations including Pakistan were facing a rapidly deepening debt crisis and that “the risks of inaction are dire”.

UNDP said without immediate relief, at least 54 countries would see rising poverty levels, and “desperately needed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen”.

The countries at the most immediate risk are Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Tunisia, Chad and Zambia, UNDP’s chief economist George Gray Molina told reporters.

Internationally, the dollar loomed large over fragile financial markets on Tuesday, with worries about rising interest rates, global growth and geopolitical tensions unsettling investors.

US dollar index was up 0.053% at 113.12, not far off the 20-year high of 114.78 it touched late last month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger US dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.

