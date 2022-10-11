Hong Kong stocks begin day on back foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Tuesday morning, extending a sell-off fuelled by fears that big central bank interest rate hikes will tip the world economy into a recession.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 21.93 points, to 17,194.73.

Hong Kong stocks end down on rate hike fears

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.92 points, to 2,978.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was up 0.22 percent, or 4.17 points, to 1,874.67.