Hong Kong stocks begin day on back foot

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2022 09:47am
Photo: AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Tuesday morning, extending a sell-off fuelled by fears that big central bank interest rate hikes will tip the world economy into a recession.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 21.93 points, to 17,194.73.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.92 points, to 2,978.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was up 0.22 percent, or 4.17 points, to 1,874.67.

