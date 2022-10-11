PM’s upcoming China visit likely to deepen economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to visit China next month with a wide-ranging agenda starting from project financing to financial support, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Chief Representative of Power China, Pakistan Yang Jianduo in a letter to Prime Minister has sought time for a meeting of Chairman Power China, Ding Yanzhang during his forthcoming visit to Beijing.

M/s Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China) is the chair company of All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) dedicated to endeavour and promote the social and economic development of Pakistan since 1987.

According to the letter, Power China has successfully invested in Port Qasim 1,320MW coal-fired power plant and Dawood Wind Farm under the umbrella of CPEC and implemented several remarkable projects including Heveli Bahadar Shah 1,230MW RLNG-fired power plant and Sahiwal 1320MW Power Plant.

Power China is also continuously contributing through its engineering expertise in implementing Diamer Bhasha Dam, Tarbela 5th Extension Project and working with international partners to introduce green hydrogen energy projects.

Chief Representative of Power China, Pakistan Ding Yanzhang has expressed his pleasure at the proposed visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif next month (in November), adding Chairman Power China intended to meet him during his visit and brief him on the express interest in participation of the coming solar power parks, water project in Karachi and provide technical support for post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction, river basin governing, city water environment and treatment system etc.

A high level Working Group is finalizing recommendations on the following 28 major infrastructure including CPEC projects/agreement to be considered/signed during the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister: (i) agreement on financing of ML-1 and commencement of tendering; (ii) payment to the CPEC IPPs and establishment of revolving account; (iii) Chinese investment to upgrade Pakistan’s power transmission and distribution system; (iv) financial closure of Azad Pattan, Kohala, Thar Block power projects; (v) Karachi Circular Railway (KCR); (vi) realignment of KKH Thakot-Railkot; (vii) construction of Babusar Tunnel; (viii) convening of 11th JCC meeting; (ix) attracting investment in solar power parks and solar panel manufacturing; (x) expediting development of CPEC SEZs to mobilize investment in targeted sectors; (xi) improved incentives for industrial relocation from China to Pakistan; (xii) expansion of bilateral trade through increased market access for Pakistani exports including cement, clinker, agri goods, etc; (xiii) establishing a green channel/setting up FMD-free zone in Pakistan (including Gwadar); (xiv) establishment of border trade and transit facility between Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan at Khunjerab border; (xv) business and investment conference; (xvi) corporate meeting of the Prime Minister with leading Chinese enterprises and financial institutions; (xvii) development of mining/petrochemical industry in Gwadar; (xviii) additional Balance of Payment (BoP) support; (xix) draw China’s unutilized IMF SDRs; (xx) refinancing/rollover of commercial loans (approximately $10 billion); (xxi) enhanced measures for security of Chinese personnel projects and instructions in Pakistan; (xxii) prosecute/punish perpetrators of terrorist attacks targeting Chinese at Dasu, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, Karachi University; (xxiii) package for post-flood rehab and reconstruction; (xxiv) desalination/water treatment system for Karachi; (xxv) establishing TVET centres for skills development; (xxvi) preparations to celebrate 2023 as “decade of CEPC”; (xxvii) Chinese support for climate change mitigation, capacity building, and improving infrastructure resilience; and (xxviii) signing of agreements/MoUs.

