AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Front-month 180-cst HSFO crack slumps to record low

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 07:09am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The front-month crack for 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) slumped to a record low on Monday, as more high-sulphur barrels from Russia are expected to swarm towards Asia amid looming sanctions.

The European Union will ban Russian crude imports by Dec. 5 and Russian oil products by Feb 5, depriving Russia of oil revenues and forcing one of the world’s top oil producers and exporters to seek alternative markets. More barrels are expected to find homes in Asia after these bans kick in, with higher supply expectations capping recovery in Singapore HSFO markets into early next year.

The front-month 180-cst HSFO/Dubai crack fell 85 cents to a discount of $27.14 per barrel at the Asia close (0830 GMT) on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash differentials for 180-cst HSFO remained in discounts to Singapore quotes. The 380-cst HSFO market had flipped into a thin premium to Singapore quotes since last week, but was unlikely to rebound significantly.

Meanwhile, the cash differential for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dipped 19 cents to a premium of $21.09 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday.

Oil prices fell on Monday as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand.

China has issued the first batch of crude oil import quotas for 2023, mainly to independent refiners, four sources familiar with the matter said. India’s monthly fuel demand in September was at the lowest since November 2021, government data released showed.

EU Oil prices HSFO VLSFO Russian crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Front-month 180-cst HSFO crack slumps to record low

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

Net metering: Nepra to protect interests of ‘all’ consumers

New scheme for traders on the cards

Army chief’s appointment: President for ‘broader consultation’

MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

Arrest warrant for Interior Minister: ACE team says Islamabad police not cooperating

Read more stories