LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (October 10, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06629 3.06514 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.31357 3.14271 3.31357 0.08038
Libor 3 Month 3.90871 3.75471 3.90871 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.38471 4.23200 4.38471 0.15650
Libor 1 Year 4.99629 4.78057 4.99629 0.24700
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
