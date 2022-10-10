AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed ahead of earnings, inflation data

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2022 07:19pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday to kick off a heavy news week that includes major economic and earnings reports.

Significant releases this week include the latest US consumer price index data, as well as minutes from the September Federal Reserve meeting. Both will be analyzed for their clues about future interest rate hikes in response to elevated inflation.

Markets are also looking ahead to the start of third-quarter earnings season, with releases from Delta Air Lines and JPMorgan Chase and other banks.

Wall Street slips as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets

Rising costs are expected to dent results, with analysts now projecting the S&P 500 companies scored an earnings increase of 2.9 percent per share, down from the 10.5 percent that had been forecast in June, according to CFRA Research.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 29,419.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,642.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 10,619.73.

Rivian Automotive fell 6.5 percent as it ordered a voluntary emergency recall of most of its vehicles due to a problem with the steering system.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks mixed ahead of earnings, inflation data

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

Mohammad Rizwan crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Read more stories