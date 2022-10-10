US stocks mixed ahead of earnings, inflation data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday to kick off a heavy news week that includes major economic and earnings reports.

Significant releases this week include the latest US consumer price index data, as well as minutes from the September Federal Reserve meeting. Both will be analyzed for their clues about future interest rate hikes in response to elevated inflation.

Markets are also looking ahead to the start of third-quarter earnings season, with releases from Delta Air Lines and JPMorgan Chase and other banks.

Wall Street slips as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets

Rising costs are expected to dent results, with analysts now projecting the S&P 500 companies scored an earnings increase of 2.9 percent per share, down from the 10.5 percent that had been forecast in June, according to CFRA Research.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 29,419.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,642.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 10,619.73.

Rivian Automotive fell 6.5 percent as it ordered a voluntary emergency recall of most of its vehicles due to a problem with the steering system.