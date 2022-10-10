AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mohammad Rizwan crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 07:04pm
Follow us

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2022 following his stellar performances last month.

Rizwan edged past ace Indian spinner Axar Patel and emerging Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who both had a month to remember, to achieve this ICC award. He will also receive a gold medallion from the ICC.

Rizwan had a brilliant run in September, churning out some sizzling performances in T20Is. The No.1 T20I batter continued his domination in the shortest format of the game and put his name on the shortlist for the Player of the Month for September.

Mohammad Rizwan named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year

Elated on winning the award, Rizwan said: "I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award.

"I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully, this will bring smiles to their faces."

Rizwan dethrones ‘King Babar’ as No. 1 T20I batter

In the 10 games that he played last month, Rizwan scored seven fifties. His month began with two scores of 70+ against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He finished the tournament with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but Pakistan fell short on the final hurdle.

In the first five T20Is of the seven-match series against England, he registered four scores of 60+ to help his side take a 3-2 lead. Despite playing one less game, he still finished the series as the highest run-getter with 316 runs at an average of 63.20 while going at a strike rate of 138.60.

Icc Mohammad Rizwan Player of the Month

Comments

1000 characters

Mohammad Rizwan crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Read more stories