AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.36%)
EPCL 59.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.4%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
OGDC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.30 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (4.71%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 3.9 (0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Increased By 169.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 42,184 Increased By 76.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 26.9 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe’s STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:04pm
Follow us

European shares fell for the fourth-straight session on Monday as investors worried about the impact of increasing Ukraine-Russia tensions and of central banks’ resolve to tame inflation on economic growth and corporate profits.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.6% by 0708 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 3.

The index has fallen more than 3% in four sessions on worries that major global central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, will continue to raise interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.

Those fears were fanned after data on Friday showed resilience in the US jobs market in September, dousing hopes of a Fed pivot anytime soon.

All the STOXX 600’s sectoral indexes were lower in early trading, led by a 1.4% drop in technology stocks.

Chipmakers, including Infineon and BE Semiconductor, fell between 1% and 2% after Washington published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

Chipmakers weigh on European shares; focus on US jobs data

However, Renault SA climbed 4.4% after Reuters reported Nissan Motor Co Ltd is pressing its French partner to cut its stake in the Japanese automaker as much as possible and may consider raising funds to buy back the shares.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of orchestrating what he called a terrorist attack on a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, as he prepared to hold a meeting of his security council amid calls for reprisals.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories