Spot gold to fall into $1,660-$1,674 range

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 10:50am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to fall into a range of $1,660 to $1,674 per ounce, as it has more or less broken a support at $1,689.

The break looks reliable following the first failure of the metal on Oct. 7.

The depth of the drop from the Oct. 4 also indicates a reversal of the uptrend from $1,613.60.

Resistance is fixed at $1,700, a break above which may lead to a gain into $1,706-$1,718 range.

On the daily chart, gold failed to escape from a falling channel.

The failure increases the chance of a drop towards the Sept. 28 low of $1,613.60.

The downtrend from the March 8 high of $2,069.89 remains steady.

It is riding on a wave a, which could travel to $1,536.

