Intra-day update: Rupee continues to register gains against US dollar

  • Hovers at 217-218 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 12:48pm
Pakistan's rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated over 0.9% during trading on Monday.

At around 12:45pm, the rupee was being quoted at 217.81, an appreciation of Rs2.11 or 0.97% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Friday, the rupee's winning streak against the US dollar entered the 11th session, as the rupee closed at 219.92 after appreciating Rs2.02 or 0.92%.

In the previous week, the rupee appreciated by Rs8.53 or 3.88% against the US dollar.

The recent appreciation of rupee is being attributed to actions taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other authorities to curb speculation in the market.

In an important announcement, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan will not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club creditor nations, as he sought to restore market confidence after a credit rating downgrade.

The new rating from Moody's raised concerns that Pakistan could default on its foreign debt as contends with economic turmoil and a balance of payments crisis.

"We have decided not to go to Paris Club," Dar said, adding that in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif it was decided that it wasn't in the nation's interest to ask for a restructuring.

On complaints received from business community pertaining to Letter of Credit (LCs), Dar informed that the State Bank had compiled the data and as a first step it was decided that all the pending payments worth upto $50,000 would be cleared, adding that about 7,952 payments would be made, which would help to clear about 52% pending LCs.

Internationally, the dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.

The US dollar index was steady at 112.83, off lows around 110 last week and creeping back toward last month's 20-year high of 114.78.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

