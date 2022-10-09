AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

  • ICT police confirms people inside the mall safely evacuated
  • PM Shehbaz orders relevant authorities to take immediate action
BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 06:33pm
A massive fire broke out at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad’s F-8 sector on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The fire reportedly started on the shopping mall’s top floor and engulfed several floors.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police (ICT) said that people inside the mall were safely evacuated.

“The search operation is still underway, and no person or shop has been harmed,” the police said, adding that the fire inside the mall has been doused out and a helicopter has also been called in.

It added the fire has not been completely extinguished on the outside of the mall, requesting the citizens to avoid traveling near the mall to ensure that rescue teams could do their work uninterrupted.

The police said that the building will be sealed, once the rescue operation is complete.

In another statement, the ICT Police announced that diversions have been placed for traffic from F-8 Exchange Chowk to Khyaban Chowk at Jinnah Avenue due to ongoing rescue activities.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (retd) Mohammed Usman, Inspector-General Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, and other senior police officials were at the site.

The CDA said that all resources were being utilised to control the fire as easily as possible.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and said he had ordered relevant authorities to take immediate action.

“It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in this well-known business centre. I pray that there is no loss of life. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims,” he tweeted.

Centaurus Mall fire

