South Africa bat against India in second ODI with Bavuma out

RANCHI: South Africa won the toss and chose to bat against India on Sunday with skipper Temba Bavuma out unwell as the tourists look to clinch the series in the second one-day international.

The Proteas, who won the opener by nine runs, have made two changes with Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin coming in for Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi in Ranchi.

“Looks like a good wicket,” said stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj.

“Shamsi and Temba didn’t wake up feeling too well this morning. Hopefully we can try and utilise the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there.”

South Africa need to win their remaining two matches of the series to collect crucial Super League points for a direct entry into the league stages of next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

India also made two changes with debutant Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi in the team.

Sundar was named replacement for pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who had a stiffness in his back after the third and final South Africa T20. The visitors won that game but lost the series 2-1.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, leading a second-string side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who left for the T20 World Cup with the big guns, said he would have batted second anyways.

“We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that,” said Dhawan.

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)