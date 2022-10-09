AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Oct 09, 2022
Pakistan

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: All is set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) marking the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) today with traditional zeal and fervour and resolve to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding teachings of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, mosques as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum).

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to fall on Oct 9

Various organizations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the event.

People are also decorating their homes with colourful lights and buntings and banners. The faithful will distribute food among the people and also help out the needy.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have made arrangements for the security of milad processions.

TV channels will present special programmes with reference to the day while newspapers will bring out supplements to highlight teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

