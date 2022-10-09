AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
USMS holds campus recruitment drive with help of Khushhali Bank

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
HYDERABAD: The University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS), Bhitshah, on the directives of its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Munshi has conducted a campus recruitment drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Munshi said that due to rains and floods people have lost their livestock and other sources of income while students are also affected. Therefore, it is difficult for them to make both ends meet; that is why USMS has conducted this one-day campus recruitment drive in collaboration with Khushhali Bank Pvt Ltd.

To provide employment opportunities to students, Sayed Imran Ali Shah, Regional Head of HR at Khushhali Bank delivered a brief orientation regarding the employment opportunities in banking sector.

Later on, interviews on campus were conducted by Bharat Kumar, Regional Relationship Manager, Hyderabad and Parshotum Relationship Manager (RM) New Hala. Twenty-five students from the Department of Business Administration (BBA), Computer Science & from Information Technology appeared in the interviews and two students were offered jobs on the spot and four students were offered internships.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Memon. In-charge The Office of the Research, Innovation & Commercialization USMS, Dr Akhtial Ali the Academic Head & Head of Business administration Department, Shouban Ali Vistro, Advisor University of Sufism & Modern Sciences Bhitshah and others were also present on the occasion.

