LCCI vows to ensure proper liaison between govt, businesspeople

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be transformed into a strong platform for effective liaison between the government and the business community.

These views were expressed by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt while talking to the delegations of the Pakistan Coating Association, Lions Club, City Traders Association and PIAF on the chamber’s premises.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community is the backbone of the economy. The business community and the government are economic partners, they said, adding that good and balanced relations between the two are a key to success.

In today’s global scenario, businessmen are the driving force of the economy therefore government should shape the business atmosphere in the favour of trade and economic activities.

They said that to maintain a steady and upward economic growth, those obstacles must be removed that were hindering the growth of businesses. It would also help increase GDP growth rate, they said and added that rules and regulations for trade & industry should be revised and implemented through consultative process.

Kashif Anwar, Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Adnan Khalid Butt said that all the policies will give the desired results if they were made in consultation with concerned stakeholders and all others made in isolation would definitely not work properly.

Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and Chairman PIAF Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol also spoke on the occasion.

