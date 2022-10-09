PHMA demands early release of ST refunds

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) on Saturday requested to the FBR to release exporters’ sales tax refunds to help ease up their cash flow.

A letter by the PHMA to an FBR official shows concerns over the sales tax non-refunds to the exporters. A copy of the letter was also provided to Business Recorder.

It says that exporters complain of facing inconvenience and inordinate delays in the payment of sales tax refund claims, which were filed in the month of July 2022, under FASTER system.

