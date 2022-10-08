12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved 12 development projects of Rs599 billion for power, water, communication, scholarship and other sectors on Friday.

The meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar considered and approved a 500KV Sialkot substation project of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) funded by French Development Agency at a total estimated cost of Rs31.820 billion including foreign exchange component (FEC) of Rs17.202 billion subject to review of cost in the next three months, according to the exchange rate of dollar.

The main object of the project is construction of 500 KV sub-station at Sialkot with associated transmission lines to meet the additional load demand and voltage profile improvement of areas, which fall under the jurisdiction of Gujranwala Electric Power supply Company (GEPCO).

The meeting of the ECNEC also approved Power Division project on addition and augmentation of 500 KV and 220 KV transformers at the existing grid stations for removal of the NTDC system constraints at rationalised cost of Rs15.112 billion including FEC of Rs8.926 billion subject to review of cost in the next three months, according to the exchange rate of dollar.

The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is addition of 2,250 MVA and 430 MVA capacity in the system at six existing 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations in Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Dadu, and Kashmore districts to meet the power demand of the country in minimum possible time period and to reduce system losses.

Another project on up-gradation of existing 220 kV Vehari substation to 500 kV Vehari substation at a cost of Rs17.106 billion including FEC of Rs9.515 billion was also approved by the ECNEC subject to review of cost in the next three months, according to the exchange rate of dollar. The project is funded by French Development Agency (AFD) to be completed in 41 months.

The ECNEC approved after discussion construction of Chasma Right Bank Canal Project at a cost of Rs189.606 billion including FEC of Rs18.030 billion with 65 per cent finance contribution by the federal government and 35 per cent by government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The proposed canal is an off-taking from Head Race channel of Chasma Hydro Power Station at the right bank of Chasma barrage.

Naulong multipurpose dam project was also approved at a revised cost of Rs43.797 billion. Naulong Dam project consisting of 186 ft high and 2,996 ft long zoned earth filled dam in district Jhal Magsi, Balochistan on Mula River with the total catchment area of 7,485 sq kms. The project will result in flood mitigation, socio-economic uplift, and poverty reduction in the area.

The ECNEC approved the HEC’s project Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship for Afghan National Students at a rationalised cost of Rs12.702 billion covering 4,500 scholarships. The project aimed at creating a core of talented and qualified manpower in order to meet shortage of trained human resource and improve the socioeconomic conditions in Afghanistan. It is expected to help in strengthening relations with a brotherly neighbouring country.

The Ministry of Communication project for dualisation and rehabilitation of Karachi- Quetta-Chaman Road (N-25) from Karachi- Kararo and Wadh-Khuzdar at a cost of Rs74.716 billion was also approved by the ECNEC to be completed in 36 months. The project envisages construction of additional carriageway and dualisation/rehabilitation/improvement of existing carriage way from Karachi to Khuzdar.

The ECNEC also considered and approved project of Ministry of Communication on Dualization of Karao- Wadh section (83 kms) and Kuchlak-Chaman section (104km) of National Highway at a cost of Rs67.671 billion to be completed in 18 months. The project envisages dualization/rehabilitation/improvement of existing carriageway National Highway N-25 Kararo to Wadh (83 kms) section and Kuchlak to Chaman (104 kms) section.

The ECNEC discussed and approved a project of Ministry of Communication on Improvement and Widening of Chitral–Booni–Mastuj–Shandur Road (153 kms) at a rationalised cost of Rs17.783 billion to be completed in 36 months. The revised project envisages construction of 153 kms long 2–lane single carriageway starting from Chitral city, passes through the towns of Booni and Mastuj and ends near Shandur at the border of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting of the ECNEC also approved revised Lowari Road Tunnel and access Roads Project at the total rationalised cost of Rs27.960 billion with FEC of Rs4.273 billion. The Lowari tunnel is part of National Highway N-45. It originates from Nowshera, passes through Mardan, Malakand, Chakdara and culminates at Chitral. The project is located between the townships of Dir and Drosh connecting districts of Dir and Chitral. The project comprises of two tunnels of length 8.5 km and 1,9 km, four bridges in tunnel complex two portals and link access roads along with bridges.

Locust Emergency and Food Security project of Ministry of National Food Security and Research was also approved by the ECNEC a at an updated cost of Rs26.014 billion including government share of Rs4 billion and World Bank share of Rs22.014 billion.

The project will be implemented throughout Pakistan with immediate focus on flood affected areas. The objective of the project includes enhancing country’s preparedness for combating future locust and other invasive pest attacks, enhancing the capacity of Federal and Provincial Plant Protection Departments and strengthening the national food security information & management system.

The ECNEC approved government of Punjab’s project on Punjab Resileint and Inclusive agriculture transformation (PRIAT) at a total cost of Rs74.757 billion including World Bank loan of Rs45.863 billion. The project will be implemented throughout Punjab in five years for Community –driven Improvement of Water Conveyance and Application, Promotion of Climate Smart High Value Production, Regenerative Agriculture, Crop Diversification, Agriculture Value addition and Inclusive Access to Markets.

Ministry of Planning also presented a summary on Instructions for techno economic feasible studies and submitted that a feasibility study is a pre-requisite for the preparation of a major development project proposal on sound lines. The ECNEC approved the recommendations of CDWP which included; (i) all provinces should have Project Development Facility (PDF) Fund for provincial ADPs for conducting feasibility of the projects; (ii) feasibilities should be carried out for all major cities , focusing on ring roads, wastewater treatments, urban mass transit etc. Stack of feasibility studies should be available to guide future investments; (iii) improvements of techno-economic feasibility framework/guidelines should be made in the light of comments of all key stakeholders before placing it for ECNEC approval; and (iv) instructions for conducting feasibility studies shall be made a part of Development Manual.

