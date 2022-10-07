Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan defeat India by 13 runs

Pakistan women's cricket team on Friday defeated India in Women’s Asia Cup by 13 runs at Sylhet, Bangladesh.

This is the third time in the history of T20 cricket that they have managed to beat the arch-rival India, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board. This was first victory of Pakistan over India since March 2016 when the team won in Delhi by two runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method.

Nida Dar led the batting charge and remained unbeaten on a 37-ball 56 not out to help Pakistan make 137 for six.

She then claimed two wickets for 23 runs and combined with Nashra Sandhu (three for 30) and Sadia Iqbal (two for 24) to dismiss a formidable and in-form India for 124 in 19.4 overs, who needed 18 runs off the last over. Dar was awarded Player of the Match title for her performance.

Speaking after the victory, Pakistani Captain Bismah Maroof said, “it was very important game for team after it lost a game on Thursday.”

“We executed the things very well. How Nida batted beautifully. We just wanted to take calculated risks. Nida played a crucial innings for us. In the middle we have gaps, and we know Nida cant hit so we look to hit the strength areas.”

The Pakistan skipper said that the team read the conditions well and executed the plans effectively.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur appreciated Pakistan for playing “good cricket” in the match and they came up trumps

“In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate strike, we played too many dot balls.”

The women’s team will play next match against UAE on October 9.