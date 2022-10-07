AGL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.03%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.79%)
EFERT 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.23%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
FFL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.62%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.4%)
MLCF 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.11%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.56%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.62%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.46%)
WAVES 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,241 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.19%)
BR30 16,395 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.15%)
KSE100 42,087 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,871 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner smacks 75 as Australia make 178-7 against West Indies

AFP Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 03:49pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRISBANE: An explosive David Warner slammed 75 and Tim David a rapid 42 as Australia made 178-7 in the second and final Twenty20 international against the West Indies Friday as both sides fine-tune for the World Cup.

Australia were cruising at 95-1, but they lost three wickets for five runs, including Warner, as the visitors got back into contention.

The dangerous David came to the rescue with an entertaining 42 off 20 balls, including three big sixes.

The hosts clinched the first match by three wickets, and the West Indies are keen for a win in what is their last game before the World Cup, where they face Scotland first-up on October 17.

But they had few answers to Warner, who punished anything short at the Gabba in Brisbane, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 41-ball blitz.

Skipper Aaron Finch was on the teamsheet to open alongside Warner after coming in at number four in the first game, but after Australia were sent into bat it was Cameron Green who again strode to the crease.

And for a second match, the towering all-rounder failed to fire, getting out for one.

Finch came in at first drop as Australia continue to experiment ahead of their defence of the World Cup, and he was content to play second-fiddle to Warner.

After smacking two boundaries in the opening over, Warner barely put a foot wrong as he raced to his 23rd T20 half-century, bringing up the milestone off 30 balls.

Finch finds form as Australia beat West Indies in 1st T20

They reached 88-1 – 68 of them from Warner – at the halfway mark, but the visitors pounced soon after with both players falling within six balls.

Finch was caught at mid-off by Rovman Powell off Obed McCoy for 15, snapping an 85-run partnership, then Warner departed caught and bowled by Odean Smith.

Glenn Maxwell’s poor run of form continued, run out for one as Australia stumbled to 100-4, losing three wickets for just five runs.

But David steadied the ship with his quick-fire 42. After hitting 20 off the first four balls of a McCoy over, he was finally trapped lbw.

Steve Smith made 17 and Matthew Wade 16.

australia West Indies David Warner T20 World Cup in Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Warner smacks 75 as Australia make 178-7 against West Indies

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

Power tariff for five export-oriented sectors: Overwhelmed by APTMA push, Dar announces subsidy

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

After the floods, a wave of disease plagues Pakistan

India’s RBI sells dollars as Indian rupee hits record low on US rate hike fears

Oil heads for weekly gain after OPEC+ cut despite economy headwinds

Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former President Rajapaksa, others

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Rizwan the man again as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

Read more stories