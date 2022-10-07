AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.48%)
AVN 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.31%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
OGDC 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PRL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.39%)
TREET 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TRG 145.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 16,544 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,313 Increased By 152.5 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 72.2 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei set to snap winning streak after tech selloff

Reuters Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 10:38am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Friday, with tech stocks leading the losses, as worse-than-expected earnings outlook from heavyweights Advanced Micro Devices and Samsung Electronics weighed on risk appetite.

Japan’s Nikkei share average lost 0.59% and looked on course to snap a four-day winning streak. The index fell through the key 27,000 level when markets opened, but made a gradual recovery and was at 27,149.76 at the break.

It has gained 4.67% so far this week. The broader Topix lost 0.6%.

Later in the day, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is likely to name hundreds of companies set to be removed from the index, in a move designed to attract more foreign investors.

Trade was limited as investors were cautious ahead of key US non-farm payroll data later in the day, while markets will be closed for a national holiday in Japan on Monday, said Kyoko Amemiya of Amemiya Soken.

Tokyo shares end higher after global rallies

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd led early selloffs on the news from AMD and Samsung Electronics, but pared losses to 0.2% by the break.

As a major Nikkei contributor, Tokyo Electron still weighed heavily in the index. “Worsening semiconductor earnings have increased the risk of countercyclical performance,” said Takashi Nakamura, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The Nikkei’s three best performers were railway companies, with Central Japan Railway Co, East Japan Railway Co , and West Japan Railway Co leading gains ahead of Japan reopening its borders for regular tourism next week.

Topix air transportation stocks rose 1.35% and land transportation stocks gained 1.06%, the only two sectors to gain overall. Nintendo Co Ltd gained 0.63% after the release of the first trailer for its upcoming Super Mario Bros movie.

Earlier this week the company officially launched Nintendo Pictures, a new movie-making subsidiary.

Shares of Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd fell the most in the Nikkei, losing 3.34% despite the company raising its profit forecast for the current financial year.

Nikkei index Tokyo shares US rate hikes

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei set to snap winning streak after tech selloff

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories