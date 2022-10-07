AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
HK stocks track Asian markets lower, China property shares lead slide

Reuters Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 12:16pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Hong Kong shares followed broader Asia lower on Friday, with Chinese property developers leading the slide on concerns over their financial health amid slowing economic growth and strict COVID-19 curbs.

** Brokers said investors were not keen on taking key positions in the absence of clear direction and ahead of the reopening of China markets after a week-long holiday.

** At the midday break, the Hang Seng index was down 202.75 points, or 1.13%, at 17,809.40. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.56% to 6,089.15.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, the IT sector fell 2.07%, the financial sector slipped 0.54% and the property sector dropped 2.12%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sands China , which was up 3.06%, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings, which fell 11.11%.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.02%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.65%.

** Chinese developer CIFI Holdings hit a record low on Moody’s downgrade and rivals followed, sending the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index down 4.4%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Resources Beer , up 1.29%, Nongfu Spring, up 1.04%, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, up 0.94%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Country Garden Holdings, Longfor Group, which fell 8.33%, and BYD Co Ltd, down by 5.17%.

