AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Amid high US inflation, online insurance offers mislead elderly

Daniel Funke Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

One advertisement on Facebook promises zero-cost dental care for elderly Americans hit hard by rising medical bills. Another, on Instagram, offers free groceries in exchange for an email and phone number.

But the ads are misleading, at best.

So bad is the problem of deceptive Medicare marketing that a US congressional committee has asked 15 states to investigate. Big insurance companies, worried about their reputations and potential fines, have started to take note.

“If there’s money to be made in finding customers for a particular product or service, chances are there will be a firm trying to get people to click on links on Facebook,” said John Breyault, an expert on fraud and scams at the National Consumers League.

Between 2020 and 2021, complaints from the tens of millions of Americans aged 65 and older who qualify for federal health insurance more than doubled, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Many complaints mention firms that hawk Medicare Advantage plans, which are provided by private companies.

The online offers examined by AFP allude to genuine benefits in some of those plans. “Flex cards,” for example, are offered to some chronically ill beneficiaries to help pay for out-of-pocket expenses.

“With inflation taking a bigger bite out of people’s pocketbooks for things like groceries and gas and other day-to-day expenses, an ad promising you help with that could be particularly enticing,” Breyault said.

Claims of free dental care and grocery cards have circulated widely on social media since January 2022, when enrollment for Medicare Advantage began.

But the benefits are only available to a comparatively small audience. And as older, typically unwaged citizens are hit by rising prices, watchdogs say they could be misled into changing their plans during traditional Medicare enrollment in October.

Over the past nine months, dozens of Facebook pages have promoted free grocery cards and dental care in hundreds of English- and Spanish-language posts — some of which were boosted as ads and later removed for violating platform policies, an AFP analysis shows.

One Facebook page called Senior Savings Club promoted a webpage promising a “spending card for free groceries” in dozens of posts, according to the Facebook Ad Library, a public archive of paid advertisements on Meta platforms.

The site’s terms and conditions link to another website owned by Assurance IQ, a subsidiary of US insurance firm Prudential Financial. Bill Launder, a spokesperson for the Fortune 500 company, said a marketing firm created the video ad.

“Prudential, through its business unit Assurance IQ, terminated that affiliate marketing relationship due to concerns about misleading marketing practices,” he told AFP.

Other marketing companies also appear to be publishing Facebook ads and posts laced with misleading claims.

A Facebook account sharing a webpage that advertises “no-cost vision and dental benefits” — which Medicare does not usually provide — is run by WeCall Media. The North Carolina company says on its website that it generates leads for clients such as Assurance and State Farm, another insurance firm.

AFP contacted WeCall for comment, but no response was forthcoming.

In comments on dozens of posts reviewed by AFP, Facebook users said they never received the promised grocery cards or dental care — and chasing those offers can have unintended consequences.—AFP

facebook inflation Instagram National Consumers League Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Flex cards WeCall medical bills

Daniel Funke

Comments

1000 characters

Amid high US inflation, online insurance offers mislead elderly

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories