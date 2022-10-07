IMC wins Best Corporate Excellence Award

KARACHI: At the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony, hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) at Karachi, Indus Motor Company (IMC) won the Best Corporate Excellence Award in the Automobile Assembler Sector category. The award presented by Federal Minister, Miftah Ismail, was received by IMC CFO, Mohammad Ibadullah.

The laurel recognizes IMCs outstanding performance whilst demonstrating progressive management practices during 2022. IMC has been a recipient of Best in Sectoral Corporate Excellence Award, for the 7th time since 2010, and also won the coveted Overall Industrial Corporate Excellence Award, four times.

Ali Asghar Jamali, the IMC’s Chief Executive said, “Excellence is more than a set of year-end results, it’s a journey of prevailing attitude. It is quite an honour to once again receive this much coveted award from MAP and for us the biggest contributor in this crowning accomplishment has been the “Toyota Way”. This recognition signifies IMC’s will, commitment, and dedication to consistently deliver on the high expectations of all its stakeholders.”

The evaluation for the Awards comprised of four phases i.e. (a) short-listing on the basis of dividend payouts during the last three years, (b) detailed financial assessment, (c) review of management practices, and (d) management interviews. An impartial third-party consultant was retained by MAP to carry out the award evaluation and compile the results.

The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honour companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.

