No desire to meet Nawaz, says Elahi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that he has no desire to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

After living together for a long time, one should learn; I know every single person in their (Sharif) family; but regretted that these people have ruined the country, Elahi said while talking to media says a message received from London.

To a query, the CM said, “Everything ordered by chairman PTI Imran Khan, during the long march, would be obeyed.”

