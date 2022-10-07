Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 06, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 04-10-2022 OP-2 Marmotas Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022 Oil Pvt. Ltd OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 03-10-2022 B-2 Hafnia Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022 Sirius Oil Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 River Disc General Legend Shipping & Globe Cargo Logistic 05-10-2022 B-14/B-15 Grampus Disc General Sea Hawks Asia Brave Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd 03-10-2022 Nmb-1 Al Load General Al Fiazan 24-08-2022 Khaiber Cargo International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 04-10-2022 Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hafnia Sirius 06-10-2022 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Marmotas 06-10-2022 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd OOCL 06-10-2022 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd Grampus 06-10-2022 Disc General Sea Hawks Asia Brave Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Trans Maritime Molasses Pvt. Ltd Tong Young 07-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company M.T Karachi 07-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Elenore 07-10-2022 L/10000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company X-Press 07-10-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping AQgency Hochiminh 07-10-2022 D/L Container Sea World Voyager SMC Pvt. Ltd Oocl Le 07-10-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Havre Pvt. Ltd Hyundai 07-10-2022 D/L Container United Marine Singapore Services Osaka 07-10-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco Thailand 06-10-2022 Container Ship - Northern Dedication 06-10-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 African Rice GAC Oct. 04, 2022 Finch MW-2 Evnia Cement/ Ocean Oct. 05, 2022 Rice Services MW-4 Bao Coal Wilhelmsen Oct. 04, 2022 Run ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sargodha Furnace Alpine Oct. 02, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Copenhagen Wheat Water Oct. 03, 2022 Eagle Link ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al- LNG GSA Oct. 05, 2022 Wajbah ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Argent Phosphoric Alpine Oct. 05, 2022 Gerbera Acid ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers GAC Oct. 06, 2022 Xpress Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder - Henrika Schulte Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sargodha Furnace oil Alpine Oct. 06, 2022 African Finch Rice GAC - Argent Phosphoric Alpine - Gerbera Acid ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= CMA CGM Butterfly Containers CMA CGM Pak Oct. 06, 2022 Ibis Pacific Soyabean oil Sea Trade - Maud Coal GSA - Atlantis Condensate Alpine - Stamford Eagle Cement Global Maritime - Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth Clipper Hebe Chemical Alpine - Iolcos Confidence Wheat Posidon - Global Unity Wheat Bulk Shipping - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= OOCL Charleston Containers OOCL Pak Oct. 06, 2022 =============================================================================

