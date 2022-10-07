AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 06, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp.     04-10-2022
OP-2              Marmotas       Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       04-10-2022
                                 Oil            Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     03-10-2022
B-2               Hafnia         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       04-10-2022
                  Sirius         Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         River          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Globe          Cargo          Logistic           05-10-2022
B-14/B-15         Grampus        Disc General   Sea Hawks Asia
                  Brave          Cargo          Global Pvt. Ltd    03-10-2022
Nmb-1             Al             Load General   Al Fiazan          24-08-2022
                  Khaiber        Cargo          International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         OOCL           Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      04-10-2022
                  Charleston     Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hafnia Sirius     06-10-2022     Disc Base Oil                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Marmotas          06-10-2022     Disc Base Oil                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
OOCL              06-10-2022     Disc Load                      OOCL Pakistan
Charleston                       Container                           Pvt. Ltd
Grampus           06-10-2022     Disc General                  Sea Hawks Asia
Brave                            Cargo                        Global Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ulriken           06-10-2022     D/3500 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Nord Steady       06-10-2022     L/25000                       Trans Maritime
                                 Molasses                            Pvt. Ltd
Tong Young        07-10-2022     D/1000 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
M.T Karachi       07-10-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Elenore           07-10-2022     L/10000 Ethanol                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
X-Press           07-10-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                              Shipping
                                                                      AQgency
Hochiminh         07-10-2022     D/L Container                      Sea World
Voyager                                                          SMC Pvt. Ltd
Oocl Le           07-10-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Havre                                                                Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai           07-10-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
Singapore                                                            Services
Osaka             07-10-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco
Thailand          06-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Dedication        06-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              African        Rice           GAC             Oct. 04, 2022
                  Finch
MW-2              Evnia          Cement/        Ocean           Oct. 05, 2022
                                 Rice           Services
MW-4              Bao            Coal           Wilhelmsen      Oct. 04, 2022
                  Run
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sargodha       Furnace        Alpine          Oct. 02, 2022
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Copenhagen     Wheat          Water           Oct. 03, 2022
                  Eagle                         Link
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-            LNG            GSA             Oct. 05, 2022
                  Wajbah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Argent       Phosphoric     Alpine                         Oct. 05, 2022
Gerbera           Acid
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                            Oct. 06, 2022
Xpress
Bardsey           Containers     Xpress Feeder                              -
Henrika
Schulte           Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sargodha          Furnace oil    Alpine                         Oct. 06, 2022
African Finch     Rice           GAC                                        -
Argent            Phosphoric     Alpine                                     -
Gerbera            Acid
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Butterfly         Containers     CMA CGM Pak                    Oct. 06, 2022
Ibis Pacific      Soyabean oil   Sea Trade                                  -
Maud              Coal           GSA                                        -
Atlantis          Condensate     Alpine                                     -
Stamford
Eagle             Cement         Global Maritime                            -
Jo Redwood        Gasoline       Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Clipper Hebe      Chemical       Alpine                                     -
Iolcos
Confidence        Wheat          Posidon                                    -
Global Unity      Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
OOCL
Charleston        Containers     OOCL Pak                       Oct. 06, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shipping Intelligence

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories