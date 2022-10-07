KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 06, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 04-10-2022
OP-2 Marmotas Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022
Oil Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 03-10-2022
B-2 Hafnia Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022
Sirius Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 River Disc General Legend Shipping &
Globe Cargo Logistic 05-10-2022
B-14/B-15 Grampus Disc General Sea Hawks Asia
Brave Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd 03-10-2022
Nmb-1 Al Load General Al Fiazan 24-08-2022
Khaiber Cargo International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 04-10-2022
Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hafnia Sirius 06-10-2022 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Marmotas 06-10-2022 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
OOCL 06-10-2022 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan
Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd
Grampus 06-10-2022 Disc General Sea Hawks Asia
Brave Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Trans Maritime
Molasses Pvt. Ltd
Tong Young 07-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
M.T Karachi 07-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Elenore 07-10-2022 L/10000 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
X-Press 07-10-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping
AQgency
Hochiminh 07-10-2022 D/L Container Sea World
Voyager SMC Pvt. Ltd
Oocl Le 07-10-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Havre Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai 07-10-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Singapore Services
Osaka 07-10-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco
Thailand 06-10-2022 Container Ship -
Northern
Dedication 06-10-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 African Rice GAC Oct. 04, 2022
Finch
MW-2 Evnia Cement/ Ocean Oct. 05, 2022
Rice Services
MW-4 Bao Coal Wilhelmsen Oct. 04, 2022
Run
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sargodha Furnace Alpine Oct. 02, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Copenhagen Wheat Water Oct. 03, 2022
Eagle Link
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al- LNG GSA Oct. 05, 2022
Wajbah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Argent Phosphoric Alpine Oct. 05, 2022
Gerbera Acid
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EM Astoria Containers GAC Oct. 06, 2022
Xpress
Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder -
Henrika
Schulte Containers MSC Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sargodha Furnace oil Alpine Oct. 06, 2022
African Finch Rice GAC -
Argent Phosphoric Alpine -
Gerbera Acid
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Butterfly Containers CMA CGM Pak Oct. 06, 2022
Ibis Pacific Soyabean oil Sea Trade -
Maud Coal GSA -
Atlantis Condensate Alpine -
Stamford
Eagle Cement Global Maritime -
Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth
Clipper Hebe Chemical Alpine -
Iolcos
Confidence Wheat Posidon -
Global Unity Wheat Bulk Shipping -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
OOCL
Charleston Containers OOCL Pak Oct. 06, 2022
=============================================================================
