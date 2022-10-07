WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 6, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Oct-22 4-Oct-22 3-Oct-22 30-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110111 Euro 0.768599 0.767884 0.762407 0.761634 Japanese yen 0.005386 0.005365 0.005391 0.005398 U.K. pound 0.881234 0.880997 0.874496 0.864612 U.S. dollar 0.775188 0.776346 0.780835 0.781323 Algerian dinar 0.00553 0.005541 0.005558 0.005552 Australian dollar 0.503019 0.502606 0.508016 Botswana pula 0.059069 0.058847 0.058641 Brazilian real 0.14868 0.151025 0.150172 0.144529 Brunei dollar 0.544374 0.543165 0.543795 0.544856 Canadian dollar 0.568278 0.571936 0.571538 Chilean peso 0.000833 0.000813 0.000813 0.000809 Czech koruna 0.031316 0.031282 0.031084 0.031028 Danish krone 0.103323 0.103246 0.102522 0.102419 Indian rupee 0.009534 0.009552 0.009581 Israeli New Shekel 0.217928 0.220526 Korean won 0.000542 0.000542 0.000545 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50708 2.50677 2.52004 Malaysian ringgit 0.167138 0.167136 0.16794 0.168352 Mauritian rupee 0.017235 0.0173 0.017392 0.017416 Mexican peso 0.038515 0.038876 0.03904 0.038886 New Zealand dollar 0.445578 0.443604 0.43922 0.447932 Norwegian krone 0.073299 0.073191 0.07216 0.071962 Omani rial 2.01609 2.01911 2.03078 2.03205 Peruvian sol 0.196643 0.197031 0.196411 Philippine peso 0.013171 0.013186 0.013314 0.013263 Polish zloty 0.160229 0.159693 0.158684 0.157738 Qatari riyal 0.212964 0.213282 0.214515 Russian ruble 0.013049 0.013205 0.013564 0.014129 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206717 0.207026 0.208223 Singapore dollar 0.544374 0.543165 0.543795 0.544856 South African rand 0.043584 0.043749 0.043374 0.043445 Swedish krona 0.07121 0.071182 0.070429 0.070246 Swiss franc 0.788674 0.786054 0.788762 0.797675 Thai baht 0.020726 0.020576 0.020542 0.020607 Trinidadian dollar 0.114639 0.115486 0.116044 U.A.E. dirham 0.211079 Uruguayan peso 0.018916 0.018955 0.018947 0.018721 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

