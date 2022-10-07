AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 6, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         5-Oct-22       4-Oct-22       3-Oct-22      30-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                                                  0.110111
Euro                             0.768599       0.767884       0.762407       0.761634
Japanese yen                     0.005386       0.005365       0.005391       0.005398
U.K. pound                       0.881234       0.880997       0.874496       0.864612
U.S. dollar                      0.775188       0.776346       0.780835       0.781323
Algerian dinar                    0.00553       0.005541       0.005558       0.005552
Australian dollar                0.503019       0.502606                      0.508016
Botswana pula                    0.059069       0.058847       0.058641
Brazilian real                    0.14868       0.151025       0.150172       0.144529
Brunei dollar                    0.544374       0.543165       0.543795       0.544856
Canadian dollar                  0.568278       0.571936       0.571538
Chilean peso                     0.000833       0.000813       0.000813       0.000809
Czech koruna                     0.031316       0.031282       0.031084       0.031028
Danish krone                     0.103323       0.103246       0.102522       0.102419
Indian rupee                     0.009534       0.009552       0.009581
Israeli New Shekel                                             0.217928       0.220526
Korean won                       0.000542       0.000542                      0.000545
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.50708        2.50677        2.52004
Malaysian ringgit                0.167138       0.167136        0.16794       0.168352
Mauritian rupee                  0.017235         0.0173       0.017392       0.017416
Mexican peso                     0.038515       0.038876        0.03904       0.038886
New Zealand dollar               0.445578       0.443604        0.43922       0.447932
Norwegian krone                  0.073299       0.073191        0.07216       0.071962
Omani rial                        2.01609        2.01911        2.03078        2.03205
Peruvian sol                     0.196643       0.197031       0.196411
Philippine peso                  0.013171       0.013186       0.013314       0.013263
Polish zloty                     0.160229       0.159693       0.158684       0.157738
Qatari riyal                     0.212964       0.213282       0.214515
Russian ruble                    0.013049       0.013205       0.013564       0.014129
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.206717       0.207026       0.208223
Singapore dollar                 0.544374       0.543165       0.543795       0.544856
South African rand               0.043584       0.043749       0.043374       0.043445
Swedish krona                     0.07121       0.071182       0.070429       0.070246
Swiss franc                      0.788674       0.786054       0.788762       0.797675
Thai baht                        0.020726       0.020576       0.020542       0.020607
Trinidadian dollar               0.114639       0.115486                      0.116044
U.A.E. dirham                    0.211079
Uruguayan peso                   0.018916       0.018955       0.018947       0.018721
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

