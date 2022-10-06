AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.5% for 2022/23

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:07pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: The World Bank on Thursday slashed its growth forecast for India to 6.5% year-on-year for 2022/23, from an earlier estimate of 7.5%, while warning that spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine war and global monetary tightening will weigh on the economic outlook.

“Private investment growth is likely to be dampened by heightened uncertainty and higher financing costs,” the World Bank said in its twice-a-year report on South Asia, noting that slowing global demand will impact the country’s exports.

World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asian countries

World Bank indian economy growth forecast Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.5% for 2022/23

Fourth session in green: KSE-100 ticks up 1.32%, aided by strong rupee

OPEC decision to cut output could hurt Pakistan's economy

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Unfair to 'beg' nations who cause emissions for flood relief aid: PM Shehbaz

Contempt of court case: Imran Khan gets interim bail

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

Pause politics and focus on flood relief, Bilawal tells lawmakers

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Read more stories