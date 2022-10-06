AGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 82.25 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.24%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3%)
EPCL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
GGGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.77%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.44%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
MLCF 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
OGDC 75.52 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.37%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
PRL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.42%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
TELE 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
TPL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.81%)
TRG 147.80 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.7%)
UNITY 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
WAVES 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By 47.5 (1.14%)
BR30 16,494 Increased By 292.7 (1.81%)
KSE100 41,969 Increased By 358 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 210.6 (1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s SpiceJet rises on report of likely $122mn govt loan

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 12:47pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BENGALURU: Shares of SpiceJet Ltd surged 9% on Thursday following reports the Indian budget carrier is likely to receive an additional loan of 10 billion rupees ($122.7 million) under the government’s modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The government on Wednesday enhanced the maximum loan amount eligibility for airlines under the scheme to 100% of their loan outstanding to help the companies tide over cash-flow problems.

The funds will help the airline clear its dues, pay lessors on time and induct new Boeing 737 Max planes, Business Standard newspaper reported, citing sources.

The airline is currently operating less than 50% of its approved flights, following an order from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation due to multiple incidents involving its aircraft.

Indian shares tipped to open higher, with oil prices capping gains

Spicejet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Bankers have also been contacted to raise $200 million, Mint reported, citing an airline official.

The report comes two weeks after the air safety watchdog extended a restriction on SpiceJet’s flight departures until Oct. 29.

As of 0514 GMT, shares of the carrier were up 6.1% at 40.8 rupees.

The stock marked its sharpest intraday percentage gain since Aug. 5.

SpiceJet Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

India’s SpiceJet rises on report of likely $122mn govt loan

Intra-day update: Rupee's run of strength against US dollar continues

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

PTI MNAs resignation: IHC says political disputes must be resolved in parliament

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Oil hovers near three-week highs after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

Read more stories