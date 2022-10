HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday morning, extending gains after rocketing almost six percent the day before, as traders await the release of key US jobs data this week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 12.51 points, to 18,100.48.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed all week for a national holiday.