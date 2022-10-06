What is your expectation in the monetary policy announcement on Oct 10?

AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
ANL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.24%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.19%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
FLYNG 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.98%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.21%)
GTECH 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.59%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.76%)
MLCF 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
OGDC 74.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.51%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
PRL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.59%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.75%)
TPLP 22.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.73%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.03%)
TRG 147.80 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.7%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 33.5 (0.8%)
BR30 16,455 Increased By 254.3 (1.57%)
KSE100 41,881 Increased By 269.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,749 Increased By 144.3 (0.92%)
