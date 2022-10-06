What is your expectation in the monetary policy announcement on Oct 10?

Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Stock
|Price
|
G3 Tech. (BR) / Oct 6
G3 Technologies Ltd. (BR)(GTECHBR)
|
2.03
▲ 0.33 (19.41%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Oct 6
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
4.41
▲ 0.41 (10.25%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Oct 6
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
275.43
▲ 19.21 (7.50%)
|
The Organic Mea / Oct 6
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
23.80
▲ 1.66 (7.50%)
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 6
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
11.38
▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
|
Fazal Cloth / Oct 6
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited(FZCM)
|
269.90
▲ 18.00 (7.15%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Oct 6
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
75
▲ 5.00 (7.14%)
|
Huffaz Seamless / Oct 6
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited(HSPI)
|
10.98
▲ 0.72 (7.02%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Oct 6
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
80.70
▲ 4.81 (6.34%)
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Oct 6
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
16.75
▲ 0.95 (6.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 6
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
2.31
▲ -0.89 (-27.81%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Oct 6
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.04
▲ -0.86 (-22.05%)
|
Arif Habib Ltd. / Oct 6
Arif Habib Limited(AHL)
|
40
▲ -7.15 (-15.16%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Oct 6
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
7
▲ -0.79 (-10.14%)
|
AL-Noor Sugar / Oct 6
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited(ALNRS)
|
64.17
▲ -5.20 (-7.50%)
|
Shakarganj / Oct 6
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
41.63
▲ -3.37 (-7.49%)
|
Shadab Textile / Oct 6
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
17.12
▲ -1.38 (-7.46%)
|
Janana D Mal / Oct 6
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
45.50
▲ -3.60 (-7.33%)
|
Sui North Gas / Oct 6
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
32
▲ -2.40 (-6.98%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Oct 6
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
98
▲ -6.65 (-6.35%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
27,155,500
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Oct 6
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
20,288,528
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Oct 6
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
9,538,263
▼ 0.00
|
G3 Tech. (BR) / Oct 6
G3 Technologies Ltd. (BR)(GTECHBR)
|
8,294,000
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
6,907,000
▼ 0.00
|
Flying Cement / Oct 6
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
6,017,000
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
5,561,906
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
5,516,816
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
3,810,988
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Glo Hol / Oct 6
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
3,513,281
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 6
|
221.95
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 6
|
221.70
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 5
|
0.98
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 6
|
144.65
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 6
|
1.14
|
Euro to USD / Oct 6
|
0.99
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 5
|
3.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 5
|
3783.28
|
Nasdaq / Oct 5
|
11148.64
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 5
|
7052.62
|
Dow Jones / Oct 5
|
30273.87
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 5
|
12517.18
|
France CAC40 / Oct 5
|
5985.46
|
India Sensex / Oct 6
|
58065.47
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 6
|
27370.37
|
Hang Seng / Oct 6
|
17983.43
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 5
|
87.95
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 5
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 5
|
127143
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 5
|
83.23
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 6
|
1723.40
