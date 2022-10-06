AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Oct 06, 2022
FGEHA and PHA: Senate panel discusses ‘illegal appointments’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was told on Wednesday that alleged illegal appointments in the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) are being probed.

During a discussion on alleged irregularities conducted by the DG PHA and the DG FGEHA and their respective Human Resource Departments, the committee was informed that the Ministry of Housing and Works has constituted an enquiry committee to investigate the issue in detail and will submit a report to the committee within two weeks.

The committee, headed by Senator Haji Hidayatullah discussed several other issues of the Ministry of Housing. Matters discussed included grade-wise appointments in the PHA, the FGEHA, and Estate Office and provincial quota including erstwhile FATA since 2010; cases of illegal allotments of plots and names and designations of those involved; funds utilised by Pak PWD in Malakand Division, and presentation of new housing scheme Sky Gardens in Bhara Kahu.

Regarding grade-wise appointments in the PHA, the FGEHA and Estate Office and quotas since 2010, the Sub-Committee submitted data to the Committee. It was informed that all quota seats were calculated as per instructions of the Establishment Division which were currently 121 in number.

Discussing funds utilised by Pak PWD in Malakand Division, the committee took notice of projects in 2021 -2022. The committee was told that massive irregularities were alleged since contractors were awarded multiple projects as a result of which these tenders were cancelled by the then assistant commissioner.

Later, it was alleged that the assistant commissioner was removed and another was deputed in his place. The same contractors were tendered again with multiple projects. The ministry assured the committee to probe the matter thoroughly. Discussing land encroachment in G14/1 to G-14/4, a sub-Committee was formulated to investigate the matter in detail. The new housing scheme called Sky Gardens in Bhara Kahu was discussed, as well.

