Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt            Amreli Steels Ltd.                     1,288,461         28.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,288,461         28.00
BMA Capital                  Avanceon Limited                           4,000         79.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   4,000         79.00
MRA Sec.                     Flying Cement Co.                         22,000          7.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,000          7.46
Intermarket Sec.             G3 Tech Ltd. (BR)                         35,000          1.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  35,000          1.01
Networth Securities          Int. Steels                              130,000         54.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 130,000         54.65
Networth Securities          Millat Tractors                            1,096        832.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,096        832.70
Intermarket Sec.             The Organic Meat Co                      250,000         23.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 250,000         23.80
MRA Sec.                     TPL Properties Ltd                         2,800         21.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,800         21.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Worldcall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.60
MRA Sec.                                                               15,000          1.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,015,000          1.60
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         6,748,357
===========================================================================================

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

