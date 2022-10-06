KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,288,461 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,288,461 28.00 BMA Capital Avanceon Limited 4,000 79.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 79.00 MRA Sec. Flying Cement Co. 22,000 7.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 7.46 Intermarket Sec. G3 Tech Ltd. (BR) 35,000 1.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 1.01 Networth Securities Int. Steels 130,000 54.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 54.65 Networth Securities Millat Tractors 1,096 832.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,096 832.70 Intermarket Sec. The Organic Meat Co 250,000 23.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 23.80 MRA Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 2,800 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800 21.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.60 MRA Sec. 15,000 1.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,015,000 1.60 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,748,357 ===========================================================================================

