KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,288,461 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,288,461 28.00
BMA Capital Avanceon Limited 4,000 79.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 79.00
MRA Sec. Flying Cement Co. 22,000 7.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 7.46
Intermarket Sec. G3 Tech Ltd. (BR) 35,000 1.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 1.01
Networth Securities Int. Steels 130,000 54.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 54.65
Networth Securities Millat Tractors 1,096 832.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,096 832.70
Intermarket Sec. The Organic Meat Co 250,000 23.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 23.80
MRA Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 2,800 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800 21.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.60
MRA Sec. 15,000 1.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,015,000 1.60
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,748,357
===========================================================================================
