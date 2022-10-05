AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
EBM partners with Al Maya Group to distribute products across UAE

Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:42pm
English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), the leading FMCG Company in Pakistan, has collaborated with Al Maya Group to expand their international business to the UAE. This marks one of EBM’s largest expansions in the Middle East and promises to spread the joy of EBM’s brands in the region.

EBM has a prolific international footprint in over 30 countries and a notable presence in the global market including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Middle East, and Africa. The journey of EBM's product to international markets reflects the company's commitment to R&D and innovation.

For over 50 years, EBM has held the largest production capacity in Pakistan and this new endeavour enables the company to remain a leader of the FMCG sector both on a local and global scale.**

"Over the past years we have provided our customers and consumers, at home and abroad, with innovative high-quality products," said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of EBM Dr Zeelaf Munir. "Our increasing presence in the international market is a testament to our commitment of providing every consumer with healthy & affordable nutritious brands. By extending our supply chain to the UAE with the largest distribution network, we will be able to introduce our innovative product range to new consumers and provide overseas Pakistanis with a taste of their homeland."

Deepak Pagarani, CEO of Al Maya Group, said, "Al Maya has introduced the finest food brands of the world within the Gulf region. It has also assured a seamless supply of brands to retailers and international supermarket chains. We're happy to have English Biscuit Manufacturers on board as we believe that we have what it takes to maintain the essence of the leading FMCG company through our exceptional B2B experience and trusted distribution network at the international level."

EBM envisions to continue providing products that are rich in quality and nutrition, thus making an impact through its purpose of nourishing lives, hearts, and communities.

