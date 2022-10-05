AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 318 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 133.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hazlewood takes three as West Indies held to 145-9

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 03:24pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

GOLD COAST: Josh Hazlewood grabbed 3-35 as the Australian attack restricted a new-look West Indies to 145-9 in the opening Twenty20 international between the two sides on Wednesday.

Kyle Mayers top scored with 39, while Odean Smith chipped in 27 crucial late runs after the visitors started strongly but faltered mid-match in the face of quality bowling.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins both took two wickets apiece.

After Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and sent the West Indies in at Metricon Stadium, they smacked 14 off the opening Starc over in an aggressive start.

Hazlewood bowled Johnson Charles for three on his first ball, but Starc then dropped Mayers on 17 in the deep during the same over.

India bowlers must start delivering in final overs: Dravid

It proved costly as the stocky opener powered them to 47-1 off the first five overs, including a huge six off Cameron Green.

But when the dangerous Hazlewood returned to the attack, he struck again, removing Brandon King lbw for 12 to snap what was shaping up as a dangerous partnership with Mayers.

King should have reviewed the decision, with a replay showing the ball going over the stumps.

The tidy spin of Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell successfully put the brakes on before Cummins bowled dangerman Mayers for 39 off 36 balls as he swung wildly in a bid to keep the runs flowing.

They reached half-way at 68-3 and slipped further into trouble when captain Nicholas Pooran (2) was lbw to a Starc yorker on review after the umpire initially gave him not out.

With Australia on top, Raymon Reifer hit 19 but fell in the 15th over to Green, with Matthew Wade taking the catch, and Cummins accounted for Jason Holder who smashed two sixes in the seven balls he faced.

Hazlewood then snapped up Rovman Powell, caught and bowled, before Smith’s late flurry.

The hosts headed into the two-match contest on the back of a 2-1 series defeat to India last month, while the West Indies most recently lost by the same score to New Zealand in August.

Both teams are using the games as final preparations for the World Cup, which starts in Australia on October 16.

australia West Indies Twenty20 international Kyle Mayers Hazlewood

Comments

1000 characters

Hazlewood takes three as West Indies held to 145-9

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Read more stories