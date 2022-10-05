AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 78.64 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.14%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 78.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
GGL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.88%)
GTECH 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.22%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
OGDC 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (10.81%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.47%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 140.25 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (4.2%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WAVES 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 22.9 (0.55%)
BR30 16,073 Increased By 243.6 (1.54%)
KSE100 41,539 Increased By 188.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,574 Increased By 96.5 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares breach key level on retail boost

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 10:58am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by retail companies, as the market tracked positive sentiment in global peers on the prospect that central banks are likely to temper their aggressive tightening policies.

The Nikkei share average rose as much as 0.81% and shot through the 27,000 psychological barrier.

The benchmark pared early gains to trade up 0.35% at 27,085.97.

The broader Topix index gained 0.3%.

“It looks like a wait-and-see attitude is becoming more prevalent ahead of the ADP jobs report in the US this evening,” said a market analyst at a domestic securities firm.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying

Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 1.13% and had the biggest positive impact on the Nikkei after announcing an 11% year-on-year sales increase at domestic Uniqlo stores.

The number of customers declined 2.9%, but average spend was up 14.4% due to price increases and stronger sales of fall/winter items.

Shares of ABC-Mart Inc rose on strong September figures, gaining 4.01% off a year-on-year sales increase of 18.1%.

The footwear and sporting goods retailer is expected to get a boost from the upcoming World Cup. Retail company Arclands Corp jumped 10.53% after a regulatory filing revealed that a fund linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami had taken a 5.06% ownership stake.

Toyo Engineering Corp rose 1.38% and Mitsubishi Corp climbed 0.26% after Alaska Gasline Development Corporation said it would work with both the companies to study the possibility of producing ammonia in the state.

Although every sector on the Nikkei advanced, the index’s gains were muted in comparison with its peers, many of which rose after a smaller-than-expected rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia and soft US jobs data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.26% in early trading, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 each gained more than 3% overnight. Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, 174 advanced, 41 declined, and 10 traded flat.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd made the biggest loss, falling 2.41%.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares breach key level on retail boost

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to gain strength against US dollar

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Tax on immovable properties: FBR prescribes relevant form for taxpayers

US needs to keep engaging Pakistan: study

Read more stories