Funds not made available to conduct by-polls, says ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 05 Oct, 2022 06:29am
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disclosed that it has sought 600 million rupees from federal government to hold by-elections, scheduled October 16, on 12 legislative seats, but the required amount of funds has not been released, cautioning that the conduct of by-elections would not be possible if funds not released timely.

The matter involving the delay in the release of funds was taken up with Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Finance Ministry, a statement issued after an ECP meeting said. The statement said that “only 25 per cent of the required amount of funds was provided to the electoral body due to which the ECP is facing difficulties in holding LG elections.”

ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies due to floods

The statement did not elaborate on this issue any further. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired the meeting. The meeting was informed by the ECP officials concerned that the electoral body has already written letters to the Defence and Interior ministries for engaging troops of Pakistan Army and its paramilitary wings, Frontier Corps and Rangers, for the provision of security in the upcoming by-elections, the statement added.

The meeting decided to approach these two ministries again for the deployment of military, FC and Rangers troops outside those polling stations that would be categorised as most-sensitive by the ECP. These troops would also be engaged as Quick Response Force (QRF) in the by-elections, according to ECP.

