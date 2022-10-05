PCB, Bank Alfalah team up to revive school cricket

LAHORE: In order to revive school cricket across the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Bank Alfalah have entered a four-year partnership. The signing ceremony between the two parties was held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. As per the partnership agreement, the PCB and Bank Alfalah will jointly organise a school tournament each year in which 120 schools (to be short listed by the PCB) will participate.

The PCB and Bank Alfalah will conduct nationwide school drives for making program-based interventions to harness & nurture youth with a strong passion for cricket.

A total of 105 PCB designated and approved grounds will be used for school cricket tournaments in this four-year period.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “We have entered another exciting partnership for the development of cricket. School cricket was one of our strengths in the years gone by but unfortunately we were not able to sustain organised and effective cricket systems in schools in recent years.”

President and CEO Bank Alfalah Atif Bajwa said: “Bank Alfalah stands proud of its longstanding partnership with PCB and together we’ve continued to support the shared passion for cricket in all these years working in collaboration.

