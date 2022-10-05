AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Blackout in most of Bangladesh after national grid failure

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

DHAKA: Large swathes of Bangladesh were left without electricity on Tuesday after a grid failure, a government official said, adding that authorities were working to gradually restore power supply in the country of 168 million people.

The country’s power grid malfunctioned at around 2 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday, leading to blackouts across 75-80% of the Bangladesh, Bangladesh Power Development Board official Shameem Hasan told Reuters.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the reason for the grid’s collapse and power had been restored in 45% of the regions hit by the blackouts, he said.

Bangladesh, which gets three quarters of its electricity from imported natural gas, has been facing frequent power cuts this year due to its inability to address higher power demand.

The country has rationed some gas supplies amid high global prices driven up by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The government vowed frugal spending after reporting a record fiscal deficit last year.

Over a third of the country’s 77 gas-powered units were short of fuel, government data showed on Tuesday.

GARMENT FACTORIES HIT

Operations at Bangladesh’s lucrative export-oriented garment industry, which supply to clients such as Walmart , Gap Inc, H&M, VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters were hit by the power outage on Tuesday.

“To cope with the (power) crisis, we have been using generators. Today’s outage was unpredictable. We had to shut our offices,” because generators can not run for long periods, Shahidullah Azim, Vice President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association told Reuters.

The association represents members that have more than 4,500 garment factories nationwide. Bangladesh is the world’s second-biggest garment exporter after China.

“We can’t run factories without power,” Azim added.

Bangladesh’s peak power demand was about 14,200 MW on Tuesday evening, 3% higher than the 13,800 MW forecast by the Bangladesh Power Development Board, according to government data.

Power demand growth in Bangladesh in recent years has largely been driven by the residential segment, compared with industries.

Bangladesh Bangladesh Power Development Board Shameem Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

Blackout in most of Bangladesh after national grid failure

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories