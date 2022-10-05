AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Southern       Disc           Alpine Marine      03-10-2022
                  Anoa           Chemical       Services
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     03-10-2022
B-1               Stolt          Load           Alpine Marine      20-09-2022
                  Maple          Ethanol        Services
B-14/B-15         Grampus        Disc General   Sea Hawks Asia
                  Brave          Cargo          Global Pvt. Ltd    03-10-2022
B-16/B-17         African        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Isabelle       Urea           Shipping Corp.     16-09-2022
Nmb-1             Al Hilal 1     Load Wheat     Latif Trading      05-07-2022
                                 Straw          Company
Nmb-1             Al             Load Animal    N.S Shipping       23-06-2022
                  Davi           Feed           Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Thorswind      Disc Load      Diamond            03-10-2022
                                 Container      Shipping Services
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        03-10-2022
                  Discovery      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern          04-10-2022     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
Discovery                        Container                           Pakistan
Southern          04-10-2022     Disc Chemical                  Alpine Marine
Anoa                                                                 Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Pacific Sarah     04-10-2022     D/20235 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hafnia            04-10-2022     D/2968 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Sirius                                                               Pvt. Ltd
Prague            04-10-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Oocl              05-10-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Charleston                                                           Pvt. Ltd
Cosco             05-10-2022     D/L Container                          Cosco
Thailand                                                        Shipping Line
River Globe       05-10-2022     D/44367 General              Legend Shipping
                                  Cargo                            & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Dhaulagiri        04-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Blue Fin          04-10-2022     Rock Phosphate                             -
Nave Estella      04-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ital
Usodimare         04-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Shanghai
Voyager           04-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Thorswind         04-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Brotonne
Bridge            04-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

