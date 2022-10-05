Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Southern Disc Alpine Marine 03-10-2022 Anoa Chemical Services OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 03-10-2022 B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 20-09-2022 Maple Ethanol Services B-14/B-15 Grampus Disc General Sea Hawks Asia Brave Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd 03-10-2022 B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022 Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 05-07-2022 Straw Company Nmb-1 Al Load Animal N.S Shipping 23-06-2022 Davi Feed Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Thorswind Disc Load Diamond 03-10-2022 Container Shipping Services B-28/B-29 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 03-10-2022 Discovery Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern 04-10-2022 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Discovery Container Pakistan Southern 04-10-2022 Disc Chemical Alpine Marine Anoa Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Pacific Sarah 04-10-2022 D/20235 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Hafnia 04-10-2022 D/2968 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Sirius Pvt. Ltd Prague 04-10-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Oocl 05-10-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Charleston Pvt. Ltd Cosco 05-10-2022 D/L Container Cosco Thailand Shipping Line River Globe 05-10-2022 D/44367 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Dhaulagiri 04-10-2022 Container Ship - Blue Fin 04-10-2022 Rock Phosphate - Nave Estella 04-10-2022 Tanker - Ital Usodimare 04-10-2022 Container Ship - Shanghai Voyager 04-10-2022 Container Ship - Thorswind 04-10-2022 Container Ship - Brotonne Bridge 04-10-2022 Container Ship - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022