KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Southern Disc Alpine Marine 03-10-2022
Anoa Chemical Services
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 03-10-2022
B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 20-09-2022
Maple Ethanol Services
B-14/B-15 Grampus Disc General Sea Hawks Asia
Brave Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd 03-10-2022
B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National
Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022
Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 05-07-2022
Straw Company
Nmb-1 Al Load Animal N.S Shipping 23-06-2022
Davi Feed Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Thorswind Disc Load Diamond 03-10-2022
Container Shipping Services
B-28/B-29 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 03-10-2022
Discovery Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Northern 04-10-2022 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Discovery Container Pakistan
Southern 04-10-2022 Disc Chemical Alpine Marine
Anoa Services
Expected Arrivals
Pacific Sarah 04-10-2022 D/20235 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Hafnia 04-10-2022 D/2968 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Sirius Pvt. Ltd
Prague 04-10-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Oocl 05-10-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Charleston Pvt. Ltd
Cosco 05-10-2022 D/L Container Cosco
Thailand Shipping Line
River Globe 05-10-2022 D/44367 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
X-Press
Dhaulagiri 04-10-2022 Container Ship -
Blue Fin 04-10-2022 Rock Phosphate -
Nave Estella 04-10-2022 Tanker -
Ital
Usodimare 04-10-2022 Container Ship -
Shanghai
Voyager 04-10-2022 Container Ship -
Thorswind 04-10-2022 Container Ship -
Brotonne
Bridge 04-10-2022 Container Ship -
