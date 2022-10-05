Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Siddiqsons Tin 30.6.2022 Nil 201.264 0.88 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Plate Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 27.10.2022
AGM
Quetta Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 33.443 2.57 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Olympia Mills 30.6.2022 Nil 242.661 20.22 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 12.00.Noon. 27.10.2022
AGM
Arpak International 30.6.2022 Nil (79.020) (19.76) 26.10.2022 19.10.2022 to
Investments Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 26.10.2022
Limited AGM
Redco Textiles 30.6.2022 Nil 17.488 0.355 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Crescent Jute 30.6.2022 Nil 51.215 2.16 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Products Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Ghandhara Industries 30.6.2022 Nil 728.500 17.10 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Zahidjee Textile 30.6.2022 10% 3,977.737 20.78 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 04.00.P.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Jubilee Spinning & 30.6.2022 Nil 43.985 1.35 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Weaving Mills Year Ended 10.30.P.M. 27.10.2022
Limited AGM
Metropolitan Steel 30.6.2022 Nil (79.880) (2.58) 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Corporation Year Ended 10.00.P.M. 27.10.2022
Limited AGM
Premium Textile 30.6.2022 500% 4,310.377 699.40 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon. 26.10.2022
AGM
G3 Technologies 30.6.2022 Nil 43.546 0.24 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Ghani Glass 30.6.2022 Nil 6,044.859 7.20 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 26.10.2022
AGM
Ghani Value Glass 30.6.2022 20% 755.872 11.73 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended Bonus 12.00. Noon. 26.10.2022
Shares AGM
Sally Textile mills 30.6.2022 Nil 90.814 10.35 26.10.2022 16.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 26.10.2022
AGM
Bela Automotives 30.6.2022 Nil (2.968) (0.51) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Ghandhara Nissan 30.6.2022 Nil 101.155 1.77 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
AKD Hospitality 30.6.2022 Nil (2.817) (1.12) 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 27.10.2022
AGM
First Tri-Star 30.6.2022 Nil 0.408 0.02 28.10.2022 24.10.2022 to
Modaraba Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 31.10.2022
AGM
S.S.Oil Mills 30.6.2022 50% 219.927 38.87 27.10.2022 24.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 30.10.2022
AGM
Trust Securities & 30.6.2022 Nil (13.651) (0.46) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Brokerage Limited Year Ended 03.15.P.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Wah Nobel 30.6.2022 50% 209.122 23.24 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Chemicals Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Sunrays Textile Mills 30.6.2022 Nil 1,909.806 92.26 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 04.30.P.M. 27.10.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Ali Asghar Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 33.029 0.74 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to
Mills Limited Year 02.00.P.M 26.10.2022
AGM
Indication: (*) As per Company Announcement.
