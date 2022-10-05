KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Siddiqsons Tin 30.6.2022 Nil 201.264 0.88 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Plate Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 27.10.2022 AGM Quetta Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 33.443 2.57 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Mills Limited Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Olympia Mills 30.6.2022 Nil 242.661 20.22 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 12.00.Noon. 27.10.2022 AGM Arpak International 30.6.2022 Nil (79.020) (19.76) 26.10.2022 19.10.2022 to Investments Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 26.10.2022 Limited AGM Redco Textiles 30.6.2022 Nil 17.488 0.355 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Crescent Jute 30.6.2022 Nil 51.215 2.16 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Products Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Ghandhara Industries 30.6.2022 Nil 728.500 17.10 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Zahidjee Textile 30.6.2022 10% 3,977.737 20.78 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Mills Limited Year Ended 04.00.P.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Jubilee Spinning & 30.6.2022 Nil 43.985 1.35 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Weaving Mills Year Ended 10.30.P.M. 27.10.2022 Limited AGM Metropolitan Steel 30.6.2022 Nil (79.880) (2.58) 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Corporation Year Ended 10.00.P.M. 27.10.2022 Limited AGM Premium Textile 30.6.2022 500% 4,310.377 699.40 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to Mills Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon. 26.10.2022 AGM G3 Technologies 30.6.2022 Nil 43.546 0.24 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Ghani Glass 30.6.2022 Nil 6,044.859 7.20 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 26.10.2022 AGM Ghani Value Glass 30.6.2022 20% 755.872 11.73 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended Bonus 12.00. Noon. 26.10.2022 Shares AGM Sally Textile mills 30.6.2022 Nil 90.814 10.35 26.10.2022 16.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 26.10.2022 AGM Bela Automotives 30.6.2022 Nil (2.968) (0.51) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Ghandhara Nissan 30.6.2022 Nil 101.155 1.77 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM AKD Hospitality 30.6.2022 Nil (2.817) (1.12) 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 27.10.2022 AGM First Tri-Star 30.6.2022 Nil 0.408 0.02 28.10.2022 24.10.2022 to Modaraba Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 31.10.2022 AGM S.S.Oil Mills 30.6.2022 50% 219.927 38.87 27.10.2022 24.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 30.10.2022 AGM Trust Securities & 30.6.2022 Nil (13.651) (0.46) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Brokerage Limited Year Ended 03.15.P.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Wah Nobel 30.6.2022 50% 209.122 23.24 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Chemicals Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Sunrays Textile Mills 30.6.2022 Nil 1,909.806 92.26 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 04.30.P.M. 27.10.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Ali Asghar Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 33.029 0.74 26.10.2022 20.10.2022 to Mills Limited Year 02.00.P.M 26.10.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) As per Company Announcement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022