AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Siddiqsons Tin         30.6.2022       Nil        201.264           0.88       27.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Plate Limited          Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M.       27.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Quetta Textile         30.6.2022       Nil        33.443            2.57       28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Mills Limited          Year Ended                                              09.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
Olympia Mills          30.6.2022       Nil        242.661           20.22      27.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              12.00.Noon.      27.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Arpak International    30.6.2022       Nil        (79.020)          (19.76)    26.10.2022    19.10.2022 to
Investments            Year Ended                                              11.30.A.M.       26.10.2022
Limited                                                                                                AGM
Redco Textiles         30.6.2022       Nil        17.488            0.355      28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              09.00.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Crescent Jute          30.6.2022       Nil        51.215            2.16       28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Products Limited       Year Ended                                              10.00.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Ghandhara Industries   30.6.2022       Nil        728.500           17.10      28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              11.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Zahidjee Textile       30.6.2022       10%        3,977.737         20.78      28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Mills Limited          Year Ended                                              04.00.P.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Jubilee Spinning &     30.6.2022       Nil        43.985            1.35       27.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Weaving Mills          Year Ended                                              10.30.P.M.       27.10.2022
Limited                                                                        AGM
Metropolitan Steel     30.6.2022       Nil        (79.880)          (2.58)     27.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Corporation            Year Ended                                              10.00.P.M.       27.10.2022
Limited                                                                               AGM
Premium Textile        30.6.2022       500%       4,310.377         699.40     26.10.2022    20.10.2022 to
Mills Limited          Year Ended                                              12.00. Noon.     26.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
G3 Technologies        30.6.2022       Nil        43.546            0.24       28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Ghani Glass            30.6.2022       Nil        6,044.859         7.20       26.10.2022    20.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M.       26.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Ghani Value Glass      30.6.2022       20%        755.872           11.73      26.10.2022    20.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended      Bonus                                   12.00. Noon.     26.10.2022
                                       Shares                                  AGM
Sally Textile mills    30.6.2022       Nil        90.814            10.35      26.10.2022    16.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              10.30.A.M.       26.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
Bela Automotives       30.6.2022       Nil        (2.968)           (0.51)     28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              09.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Ghandhara Nissan       30.6.2022       Nil        101.155           1.77       28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              10.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
AKD Hospitality        30.6.2022       Nil        (2.817)           (1.12)     27.10.2022    20.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M.       27.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
First Tri-Star         30.6.2022       Nil        0.408             0.02       28.10.2022    24.10.2022 to
Modaraba               Year Ended                                              09.30.A.M.       31.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
S.S.Oil Mills          30.6.2022       50%        219.927           38.87      27.10.2022    24.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M.       30.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Trust Securities &     30.6.2022       Nil        (13.651)          (0.46)     28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Brokerage Limited      Year Ended                                              03.15.P.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Wah Nobel              30.6.2022       50%        209.122           23.24      28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Chemicals Limited      Year Ended                                              10.00.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
Sunrays Textile Mills  30.6.2022       Nil        1,909.806         92.26      27.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              04.30.P.M.       27.10.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                                                       AGM
Ali Asghar Textile     30.06.2023      Nil        33.029            0.74       26.10.2022    20.10.2022 to
Mills Limited          Year                                                    02.00.P.M        26.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) As per Company Announcement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories