WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
October 4, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Oct-22 30-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Chinese yuan 0.110111 0.108767 0.109038
Euro 0.762407 0.761634 0.760729 0.755019
Japanese yen 0.005391 0.005398 0.00543 0.0054566
U.K. pound 0.874496 0.864612 0.849021 0.84098
U.S. dollar 0.780835 0.781323 0.783772 0.789356
Algerian dinar 0.005558 0.005552 0.005572 0.0055422
Australian dollar 0.508016 0.506787 0.504083
Botswana pula 0.058641 0.058626 0.058807
Brazilian real 0.150172 0.144529 0.145385 0.147301
Brunei dollar 0.543795 0.544856 0.544778 0.545474
Canadian dollar 0.571538 0.571804 0.577859
Chilean peso 0.000813 0.000809 0.000807 0.0008031
Czech koruna 0.031084 0.031028 0.030809
Danish krone 0.102522 0.102419 0.102296 0.101525
Indian rupee 0.009552 0.009581 0.009574 0.009638
Israeli New Shekel 0.217928 0.220526 0.221655 0.223234
Korean won 0.000545 0.000546 0.0005531
Kuwaiti dinar 2.52004 2.53976
Malaysian ringgit 0.16794 0.168352 0.168698 0.170893
Mauritian rupee 0.017392 0.017416 0.017502 0.0176416
Mexican peso 0.03904 0.038886 0.038815 0.0388734
New Zealand dollar 0.43922 0.447932 0.446946 0.443855
Norwegian krone 0.07216 0.071962 0.072784 0.0721981
Omani rial 2.03078 2.03205 2.03842
Peruvian sol 0.197031 0.196411 0.197673 0.199989
Philippine peso 0.013314 0.013263 0.013287 0.0134007
Polish zloty 0.158684 0.157738 0.155733 0.156677
Qatari riyal 0.214515 0.215322 0.216856
Russian ruble 0.013564 0.014129 0.0135052
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.208223 0.209006 0.210495
Singapore dollar 0.543795 0.544856 0.544778 0.545474
South African rand 0.043445
Swedish krona 0.070429 0.070246 0.069031 0.0690431
Swiss franc 0.788762 0.797675 0.800503 0.797772
Thai baht 0.020542 0.020607 0.02056 0.0206843
Trinidadian dollar 0.116044 0.116135 0.116744
U.A.E. dirham 0.214937
Uruguayan peso 0.018947 0.018721 0.018845 0.0190975
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
