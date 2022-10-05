WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 4, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Oct-22 30-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Chinese yuan 0.110111 0.108767 0.109038 Euro 0.762407 0.761634 0.760729 0.755019 Japanese yen 0.005391 0.005398 0.00543 0.0054566 U.K. pound 0.874496 0.864612 0.849021 0.84098 U.S. dollar 0.780835 0.781323 0.783772 0.789356 Algerian dinar 0.005558 0.005552 0.005572 0.0055422 Australian dollar 0.508016 0.506787 0.504083 Botswana pula 0.058641 0.058626 0.058807 Brazilian real 0.150172 0.144529 0.145385 0.147301 Brunei dollar 0.543795 0.544856 0.544778 0.545474 Canadian dollar 0.571538 0.571804 0.577859 Chilean peso 0.000813 0.000809 0.000807 0.0008031 Czech koruna 0.031084 0.031028 0.030809 Danish krone 0.102522 0.102419 0.102296 0.101525 Indian rupee 0.009552 0.009581 0.009574 0.009638 Israeli New Shekel 0.217928 0.220526 0.221655 0.223234 Korean won 0.000545 0.000546 0.0005531 Kuwaiti dinar 2.52004 2.53976 Malaysian ringgit 0.16794 0.168352 0.168698 0.170893 Mauritian rupee 0.017392 0.017416 0.017502 0.0176416 Mexican peso 0.03904 0.038886 0.038815 0.0388734 New Zealand dollar 0.43922 0.447932 0.446946 0.443855 Norwegian krone 0.07216 0.071962 0.072784 0.0721981 Omani rial 2.03078 2.03205 2.03842 Peruvian sol 0.197031 0.196411 0.197673 0.199989 Philippine peso 0.013314 0.013263 0.013287 0.0134007 Polish zloty 0.158684 0.157738 0.155733 0.156677 Qatari riyal 0.214515 0.215322 0.216856 Russian ruble 0.013564 0.014129 0.0135052 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.208223 0.209006 0.210495 Singapore dollar 0.543795 0.544856 0.544778 0.545474 South African rand 0.043445 Swedish krona 0.070429 0.070246 0.069031 0.0690431 Swiss franc 0.788762 0.797675 0.800503 0.797772 Thai baht 0.020542 0.020607 0.02056 0.0206843 Trinidadian dollar 0.116044 0.116135 0.116744 U.A.E. dirham 0.214937 Uruguayan peso 0.018947 0.018721 0.018845 0.0190975 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

